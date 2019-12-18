Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
17-year-old steals small plane and crashes it into Fresno airport fence, official says

fresnoairport.PNG
A teenager was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she stole and crashed an airplane into a fence at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.
(Google)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Dec. 18, 2019
11:49 AM
A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities said she sneaked into a small private plane at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and crashed it into a chain-link fence.

The incident took place in the general aviation area — not the commercial flight zone — about 7:30 a.m., airport spokeswoman Vikkie Calderon said.

The girl was able to start the King Air 200’s engine and crashed the plane into a fence near East Shields and North Winery avenues, substantially damaging the aircraft, Calderon said.

The girl was found in the pilot’s seat, wearing a headset, and was seemingly “disoriented,” Calderon said.

No one was injured, Calderon said, and the girl was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of stealing an aircraft.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.
