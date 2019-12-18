17-year-old steals small plane and crashes it into Fresno airport fence, official says

A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities said she sneaked into a small private plane at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and crashed it into a chain-link fence.

The incident took place in the general aviation area — not the commercial flight zone — about 7:30 a.m., airport spokeswoman Vikkie Calderon said.

The girl was able to start the King Air 200’s engine and crashed the plane into a fence near East Shields and North Winery avenues, substantially damaging the aircraft, Calderon said.

The girl was found in the pilot’s seat, wearing a headset, and was seemingly “disoriented,” Calderon said.

Advertisement

No one was injured, Calderon said, and the girl was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of stealing an aircraft.