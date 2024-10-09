5 dead in Catalina Island plane crash; investigation underway

A small plane lands at Catalina’s Airport in the Sky in 2019.

Five people are dead after a twin-engine plane crashed on Catalina Island on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s Avalon station on the island received a 911 emergency notification from a cellphone alerting them that the plane had been in a collision involving injuries and sent them GPS coordinates, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Crews from Avalon and the L.A. County fire and sheriff’s departments joined in a search and found the plane about a mile west of Catalina Airport, according to the release.

Advertisement

The Beechcraft 95 had just departed the airport with five people on board moments before it crashed, according to the FAA. Five adults were found dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.