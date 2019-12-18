Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Christopher Darden, former O.J. prosecutor, defending Ed Buck in fatal drug cases

466368-me-ed-buck-arraignment02_ALS.JPG
Ed Buck, seen in court in September, is accused of supplying two men with fatal drug overdoses.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Matthew Ormseth
Richard Winton
Dec. 18, 2019
4:39 PM
Share

Christopher Darden, best known for prosecuting O.J. Simpson, is now representing Ed Buck, the Democratic donor accused of supplying fatal doses of narcotics to two men who died in his West Hollywood apartment.

According to a 22-page complaint unsealed in September, Buck, 65, lured poor and vulnerable men to his apartment with promises of “party and play” — sex and drug use in exchange for money — then injected them with doses of methamphetamine that led 10 of them to overdose, two fatally.

Darden, in a brief phone conversation, confirmed he was representing Buck. “That’s all I can say today,” he said. “I haven’t received any discovery yet, so that’s all I can say.” Court records show he replaced Buck’s deputy public defender, Claire Simonich, on Dec. 5.

Buck was indicted in October on two counts of distributing methamphetamine resulting in a death and three counts of distributing methamphetamine. He has pleaded not guilty. He is also charged in state court with battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine, and operating a drug house.

Advertisement

The source of Buck’s money, which he doled out over the years to a number of Los Angeles-area politicians, has remained a mystery. Although Buck was initially assigned a public defender, Magistrate Judge Patrick J. Walsh ordered him to pay $500 per month for “legal representation,” according to a summary of his initial appearance in September. Buck was denied bail and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. His trial — should there be one — has been delayed until August at the earliest, court records show.

Darden recently represented Eric Holder, the man charged with killing Nipsey Hussle. He withdrew from the case in May, citing threats to him and his family.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Matthew Ormseth
Follow Us
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
Richard Winton
Follow Us
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement