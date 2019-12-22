Surfer listed as stable after shark bite near Channel Islands

A 37-year-old man surfing near the Channel Islands off the Santa Barbara coast is listed as stable after a shark bit into his right leg on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

About 3:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard was notified by a Good Samaritan that a man was bitten by a shark while surfing near Santa Rosa Island, part of the Channel Islands, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney.

Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station San Francisco FOB Mugu medevacs shark bite victim to saftey and transports him to Santa Barbara Airport where EMTs awaited. pic.twitter.com/zyDewiQWpU — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) December 22, 2019

The man was on a nearby boat, and while waiting for authorities, others had applied a tourniquet to quell the bleeding from the bite, Barney said.

A helicopter arrived, picked the surfer up and flew him to the Santa Barbara airport, where emergency medical technicians were waiting. From there, the man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as stable. On Twitter, the Coast Guard posted a video of the man being lifted from the boat.

A man who identified himself as a friend of the surfer said on Twitter that the man was paddling out to surf from a boat and a 15-foot great white shark approached from below the surface, opened its mouth and bit down, shattering the surfer’s board from the force. The shark then dragged the surfer underwater, then released him.

Barney said the bite isn’t part of a trend.

“That was probably the first time in a long time that I’ve heard of that … but it’s definitely something people should be aware of,” he said, calling the surfer “very lucky.”

It was a 15ft great white! Snapped his board in half, gave him a love bite and dragged him partially underwater. — Sean C (@nuttyinsb) December 22, 2019

The Channel Islands, which is home to sea lions and other prey, are a prime habitat for great whites, Chris Lowe, a biology professor and director of the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach, has previously told The Times.

In 2018, there were 66 cases of unprovoked shark attacks on humans worldwide, according to the International Shark Attack File, compiled by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the American Elasmobranch Society.

The United States had 32 attacks — the highest number of any country — with one fatal incident, a decline from the previous year. California saw one attack. For decades, Florida has been the state with the most unprovoked attacks.