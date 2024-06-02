Shark bites swimmer in torso in attack causing significant injuries; Del Mar beach shut down

A stretch of beach in Del Mar was closed after a swimmer was attacked Sunday morning.

A 46-year-old man — a member of a group of ocean swimmers who regularly train in the waters north of San Diego — was attacked by a shark Sunday morning in Del Mar, prompting officials in the beach city to block water access until later in the week.

The attack happened around 9 a.m. Sunday in the ocean off 17th Street in Del Mar, city officials said in a statement.

The victim, who was bitten in the torso, left arm and hand, was transported to a local hospital, officials said, where he was being treated for injuries they described as significant but not likely life-threatening.

After the attack, lifeguards began posting signs barring swimmers and surfers from getting into the water at beaches within one mile in either direction from where the incident happened.

The water closure, officials said, will stay in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, surfers and swimmers were barred from entering the water at another Southern California beach following what officials described as “aggressive shark behavior.”

In that attack, which happened over Memorial Day weekend in San Clemente, a shark knocked a surfer from their board.