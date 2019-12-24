Triple shooting in West Covina leaves one dead, two others wounded

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a West Covina neighborhood Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Larkwood Street about 9:13 p.m. When officers arrived in the residential area, they found three people with gunshot wounds. A man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, said West Covina Police Lt. Travis Tibbetts.

A second man and a woman were taken to a hospital for treatment. The woman had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man was in critical condition, Tibbetts said.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting or whether anyone was taken into custody. West Covina police could not be reached early Tuesday for further comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Covina Police Department at (626) 939-8688.