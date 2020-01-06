Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

LAPD officers suspected of falsely portraying people as gang members, falsifying records

LAPD
(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Mark Puente
Jan. 6, 2020
6:02 PM
More than a dozen Los Angeles police officers with the elite Metro Division are being investigated on suspicion of possibly falsifying information they gathered during stops and wrongly portraying people as gang members or associates, according to multiple sources.

The officers assigned to special patrols in South Los Angeles are suspected of falsifying field interview cards during stops and inputting information about those questioned that was incorrect in an effort to boost stop statistics.

Some of the officers have been removed from active duty and in it at least one case body camera and car recordings did not match the accounts in the field interview cards, according to the sources.

Chief Michel Moore on Monday reached out to some civic leaders in South L.A. to explain the investigation.

“An officer’s integrity must be absolute. There is no place in the Department for any individual who would purposely falsify information on a Department report,” Moore said in a statement.

The Times investigation, published last January, showed that Metro officers stopped African American drivers at a rate more than five times their share of the city’s population. To combat a surge in violent crime, the LAPD doubled the size of its elite Metropolitan Division in 2015, creating special units to swarm crime hot spots.

The Times data analysis found that Metro officers stop African American drivers at a rate more than five times their share of the city’s population. Nearly half the drivers stopped by Metro are black, which has helped drive up the share of African Americans stopped by the LAPD overall from 21% to 28% since the Metro expansion, in a city that is 9% black, according to the analysis.

In response, the LAPD announced last fall it would drastically cut back on pulling over random vehicles. At the time, Moore said Metro’s vehicle stops have not proven effective, netting about one arrest for every 100 cars stopped, while coming at a tremendous cost to innocent drivers who felt they were being racially profiled. Officials said Metro crime suppression officers, who number about 200, would instead track down suspects wanted for violent crime and use strategies other than vehicle stops to address crime flare-ups ranging from burglaries to shootings.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Mark Puente
Mark Puente is an award-winning investigative reporter covering the Los Angeles Police Department for the Los Angeles Times.
