California

Rain and snow creeping over parts of California. How much will L.A. see?

Atomospheric River Dumps Rain Across Southland
Clouds cover the downtown Los Angeles skyline in this December 2019 file photo.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times
)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Jan. 8, 2020
9:22 AM
The ominous gray clouds hovering Thursday above Los Angeles aren’t likely to produce much more than the occasional sprinkle — if that — before clear skies return in time for the weekend.

The dash of moisture, which forecasters say will be focused mostly north of L.A. in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and across the slopes of the mountains near the Kern County line, is the result of a low-pressure system known as an inside slider that’s moving from the Pacific Northwest over the inland portion of California.

The system is not expected to bring measurable rain to the Los Angeles Basin, and less than a quarter of an inch of precipitation elsewhere, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

California
Strong snowpack is good news for California’s water supply as storms hit the mark
Ramesh Gautam, Sean de Guzman, Lauren Miller
“This one doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it,” she said. “These inside sliders mainly bring us wind and less rain.”

Stewart said the system will be chilly enough to drop snow levels to about 4,000 feet, which means the Grapevine portion of the 5 Freeway could see a dusting of fresh powder. But forecasters say snowfall amounts will be light enough that significant travel issues are not expected.

Temperatures in Southern California, which have reached more than 70 degrees in the past several days, are expected to drop slightly into the mid-60s for the rest of the week.

Another storm is on the horizon early next week, though forecasters say it’s still too early to tell how strong it will be.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
