Delta jet headed to LAX for emergency landing dumps fuel on school playground; 17 children treated

An airplane returning to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning dropped jet fuel onto a school playground, striking several students at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy, officials said.

Delta Flight 89 had taken off from LAX and was en route to Shanghai when it turned around and headed back to the L.A. airport.

“Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX,” Delta spokesperson Adrian Gee said. “The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that more than 70 firefighters and paramedics are at the school assessing multiple patients. Los Angeles City Fire is also at the scene.

Seventeen children and nine adults were treated for minor injuries, county fire officials said. No one was transported to the hospital.

L.A. City Fire spokesperson Nicholas Prange said two classes were outside when the liquid rained down shortly before noon. Students and staff were instructed to go indoors and remain there for the time being.

The jet landed safely at LAX soon after. Police could be seen driving behind the plane with sirens wailing as it arrived.

LAX officials did not immediately have further information available.

