California

1 killed, another injured in avalanche near Lake Tahoe, officials say

ALPINE MEADOWS, CA JANUARY 15, 2016 -- A skier navigates a run at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe.
A skier navigates a run at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe in this 2016 file photo.
(Squaw Valley Resort)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Jan. 17, 2020
12:10 PM
One person was killed and another was seriously injured when an avalanche sent snow barreling down the mountain at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort just west of Lake Tahoe on Friday morning, authorities said.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, near the Subway ski run, about 11:20 a.m., along with a search and rescue team, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities could not immediately be reached to provide additional information.

The Sierra Avalanche Center rated avalanche conditions Friday as “considerable” for all elevations. The center noted that a new layer of snow from this week’s storm brought a high degree of uncertainty to snowpack stability.

“Significant drifting of new snow has occurred near treeline and above treeline,” the center wrote.

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
