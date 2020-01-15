Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Winter storm barreling toward L.A., bringing rain and snow

A delivery driver examines the Angeles Crest Highway in late December
A delivery driver examines the Angeles Crest Highway in late December after a storm brought rain and snow to Los Angeles County. On Thursday, the first significant weather system of 2020 is forecast to blow through the area.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 15, 2020
9:53 AM
The area’s first winter storm of the new year is expected to unleash rain, gusty wind and mountain snow across Southern California, which could lead to road closures, including the Grapevine, forecasters said Wednesday.

The storm, which originated in the Gulf of Alaska, will hit Northern California first before moving south, with experts warning of a wet commute Thursday. The system is expected to bring about 24 hours of rain and cold temperatures, but by Friday, the region will dry out with a warming trend into the weekend.

After what has been a mostly dry January, the storm will move into the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday, and officials are urging against travel in the Northern California mountains because of heavy snow.

Coastal and valley areas are likely to get a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain. The lower mountains and foothills are expected to receive more — up to an inch and a half — according to the National Weather Service.

“It looks like there’s some good moisture with this system, so we’ll be getting some good rainfall amounts,” said Lisa Phillips, a weather service meteorologist in Oxnard. “Definitely more than just a sprinkle.”

The chilly storm will also drop snow levels. Elevations 5,500 feet and higher could see 4 to 8 inches of powder, while those 4,500 to 5,500 feet are expected to get 2 to 4 inches.

With significant snow expected in Southern California’s mountain areas, road closures for Angeles Crest Highway, Highway 33 and the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 are anticipated, Phillips said. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are also anticipated, with mountain areas experiencing the strongest blasts, she said.

The fresh snowfall will be good news for the state’s plush snowpack, which provides about 30% of the annual water supply for the state. The spring and summer snowmelt feeds rivers and reservoirs and eventually is distributed to various water agencies for farm irrigation, landscaping and urban drinking supplies.

Forecasts are suggesting a chance of light rain early next week, but after a wet December, “January is looking like a dud,” said Bill Patzert, former climatologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for Jan. 22-28 shows below-average precipitation for most of California, especially Southern California, while temperatures are expected to be above normal.

“We’re not expecting any other real concerns with this,” Phillips said of Thursday’s storm. “Sometimes with winter storms, we deal with problems in burn areas that’ll bring down dirt and mud. We’re not expecting heavy rainfall to expect that type of problem.”

Times staff writer Paul Dugunski contributed to this report.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
