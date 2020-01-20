Mountain lion attacks and injures child in Orange County wilderness park

A mountain lion attacked a 3-year-old boy Monday afternoon at a wilderness park in Lake Forest in Orange County. Shortly after, a sheriff’s deputy killed a mountain lion in the vicinity.

The child suffered neck injuries and abrasions, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Authorities feel confident they killed the right cat because it was in a tree along with the backpack the boy’s father threw at it.

The child was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park. His injuries are consistent with an attack from a mountain lion, said Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division.

The child was taken to Mission Hospital and is reported in stable condition, said Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority.

A picture of what happened has emerged from various official accounts.

Two adults and four children were hiking about 4 p.m. when the lion attacked. The lion was reported to have singled out the child, Foy said.

The lion apparently seized the boy by the neck, creating puncture wounds, and started to drag the boy away. The child suffered abrasions from being dragged along the ground.

The boy’s father threw a backpack at the big cat and the cat released the child and grabbed the backpack. Someone later took a picture of the cat with the backpack in a tree.

“Due to the threat to public safety,” deputies received authorization from the Fish and Wildlife Department to euthanize the lion, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The animal was killed about 5:20 p.m.

Officials immediately evacuated the park, getting the word out by loudspeaker from a Sheriff’s Department helicopter. The park will remain closed until further notice.