Plane crashes at Corona airport

Firefighters work to extinguish a burned area where a small plane crashed in Corona on Wednesday.
(KTLA)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Jan. 22, 2020
1:03 PM
A small plane crashed shortly after noon Wednesday at the Corona Municipal Airport, authorities said.

The Corona Fire Department and Corona police responded to the scene, where they found the plane on fire in nearby brush, the agencies said in a tweet. Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze.

It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, the Corona Police Department said.

The crash occurred on the east side of the airport, which is now closed to flights. Photos posted on social media show several planes parked nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration is awaiting information, a spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

