Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Water supply line break forces Woodland Hills hospital to temporarily shut down

482067-la-me-kaiser-woodland-hills12-MAM.jpg
A sign alerts people arriving at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center that the emergency department is temporarily closed. In addition to the emergency department closure, the urgent care services, hospital and outpatient services at the medical center are also temporarily closed because of a water line failure.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Jan. 22, 2020
4:21 PM
Share

A water supply line break has forced a Los Angeles hospital to temporarily shut down.

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center announced the full closure after the timeline for restoring water extended to Saturday.

The line broke last weekend when water was turned back on after planned repairs, but the 274-bed hospital in the western San Fernando Valley had initially continued to offer some services.

A temporary water line was installed, but the facility was unable to return to normal operations, the hospital said in a statement.

Advertisement

Officials said that when the extent of the problem became apparent, primary care appointments and surgeries were canceled and efforts were made to reschedule them at other locations.

Urgent care services and the emergency department were shut down Tuesday night, and all patients were to be discharged or transferred to other hospitals by the end of the day Wednesday. Outpatient services were also being closed.

“Once Kaiser Permanente completes all required testing of the temporary water line and it has been deemed safe, we will reopen services and resume care at our Woodland Hills Medical Center campus,” the hospital said.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter

A roundup of the stories shaping California.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement