Woodland Hills hospital reopens after water line break prompts closure

A Woodland Hills hospital resumed full operations Sunday after closing last week because of a main water line break.

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, 5601 De Soto Ave., temporarily shut down its emergency room Tuesday night and all other clinical operations, besides its 24-hour pharmacy, on Wednesday after a line broke after planned repairs.

The 274-bed hospital reopened after repairing the water system and securing the necessary county and state approvals.

“We look forward to welcoming back our patients, and want to express our deepest gratitude to them and the entire community for their understanding during this past week,” Murtaza Sanwari, senior vice president for Woodland Hills Medical Center, said in a news release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.