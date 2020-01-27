Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Woodland Hills hospital reopens after water line break prompts closure

Kaiser Hospital
A sign alerts people arriving at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center that the emergency department is temporarily closed. The facility resumed full operations Sunday.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Jan. 27, 2020
5:55 PM
Share

A Woodland Hills hospital resumed full operations Sunday after closing last week because of a main water line break.

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, 5601 De Soto Ave., temporarily shut down its emergency room Tuesday night and all other clinical operations, besides its 24-hour pharmacy, on Wednesday after a line broke after planned repairs.

The 274-bed hospital reopened after repairing the water system and securing the necessary county and state approvals.

“We look forward to welcoming back our patients, and want to express our deepest gratitude to them and the entire community for their understanding during this past week,” Murtaza Sanwari, senior vice president for Woodland Hills Medical Center, said in a news release.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement