Amid misconduct accusations, ex-USC men’s health doctor surrenders medical license

Dr. Dennis Kelly, a former men’s health physician at USC who is facing multiple misconduct accusations, surrendered his medical license on Thursday, according to records.

The formal reason for the surrender was unrelated to misconduct claims. Kelly notified the Medical Board of California on Nov. 5 that he was diagnosed with a physical or mental condition “that impairs his ability to practice medicine safely.”

Kelly told the board that his condition was progressive, making him “permanently unsafe to practice medicine.”

The physician, who had been licensed in California since 1974, declined to comment.

Kelly retired from USC in 2018 after two decades at the campus clinic. Last year, dozens of former patients joined civil lawsuits against him, alleging sexual battery, harassment and that he made demeaning comments during appointments. The cases are pending in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In an interview last year, Kelly denied any inappropriate behavior. Of his work in student health, he said: “I know I did it all professionally and without any other motive.”