Woman whose accusation led to charges against Harvey Weinstein in California takes stand in N.Y.

A woman whose allegation of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein led to criminal charges in Southern California has taken the stand in his criminal trial in New York City, marking the first time she will tell her story in public.

Lauren Young, a Pennsylvania native who was 22 at the time of the alleged 2013 attack, will be the last of six women to testify against Weinstein in Manhattan, where the fallen Hollywood mogul faces life in prison if convicted of five counts of sexual assault.

Authorities in Los Angeles and New York have not confirmed Young is the same woman identified only as “Jane Doe #2" in Southern California, but the description of her assault given by Manhattan prosecutors in their opening statements last month is the same as the alleged assault laid out in court filings made public in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has also confirmed that one of the accusers in their case would be testifying as a prior bad acts witness in the New York case.

In her opening statement, Manhattan Assistant Dist. Atty. Meghan Hast said Young was “raised in a very modest, unhappy environment,” making her “perfect prey” for Weinstein.

Young was an aspiring actress and model who moved to Los Angeles and met Weinstein and another woman at an industry party, according to Hast. They agreed to meet at a restaurant at the Montage hotel in West L.A. to discuss a script, Hast said.

Once there, Weinstein informed both women to go up to his hotel room, as he needed to prepare to deliver a speech later that day, Hast said.

Once upstairs, Young followed Weinstein into the room and “before she realized what was happening” wound up in a bathroom with the mogul, according to Hast. The bathroom door then became locked from the outside by the young woman who was with Young, Hast said.

Weinstein approached her, and she pressed her back against the door, Hast said.

Young alleged that Weinstein then proceeded to masturbate while pulling down part of Young’s dress and grabbing her breast.

She did not contact law enforcement and “tried to move on,” cutting contact with Weinstein afterward, according to Hast.

In Los Angeles County court filings, prosecutors described “Jane Doe #2" as a woman who had a business meeting with Weinstein and another woman at a hotel in West Los Angeles when the mogul convinced them to visit his hotel suite, according to a bail motion filed in early January. Once upstairs, the victim “unwittingly” followed Weinstein into a bathroom and the other woman closed the door, trapping her inside, court records show.

At that point, Weinstein allegedly disrobed and showered briefly before undressing her, according to the motion. Prosecutors accused Weinstein of groping the woman while masturbating, court records show.

In Los Angeles County, the accusations of Young and an Italian model led prosecutors to charge Weinstein with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint on the eve of his New York trial.

Some have accused Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey of timing the filing of the charges for maximum political gain as she faces a tough reelection bid against former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascon and former public defender Rachel Rossi.

Legal experts have also warned that by first telling her story in New York, Young will be much more susceptible to cross-examination in Los Angeles, where Weinstein’s defense team will have months, if not years, to search for ways to undermine her story.

Weinstein’s attorneys have denied the mogul did anything wrong and claimed each encounter described by witnesses in the New York case was consensual.

Newberry reported from New York. Queally reported from Los Angeles.