Majestic tree at Paramount Ranch will be cut down, a victim of Woolsey fire

A majestic tree with sprawling branches that experts believe could be a century old will be cut down this month, a victim of the destructive Woolsey fire, which charred more than half of the Santa Monica Mountains in 2018.

The venerable tree was given more than a year to show signs of recovery and life, but little bursts of greenery quickly died out.

Not long after, decay set in and fungi took hold.

“Eventually, there’s failure,” said John Tiszler, plant ecologist and arborist for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. “Some trees can stand many years as a dead tree. Other trees can fall pretty quickly.”

The iconic Valley oak, which stands on Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, is known as the Witness Tree, a name given to trees that have been present during key events in history.

This tree “has seen some part of Native American history and a huge part of European history in this area,” Tiszler said. “It’s sorta sad to lose that.” Even now, he said “if you ... look at its form and structure, it’s a beautiful, magnificent tree.”

The tree will be cut down mid-month and its wood used for items such as hitching posts, signs and benches for Paramount Ranch’s planned Western Town. Once it’s cut down, officials will count the rings inside to learn its exact age.

Say goodbye to the Witness Tree, a Valley Oak that’s been around for years at Paramount Ranch on Sat, Feb. 8, 2-4 & did not survive the #WoolseyFire. All are invited to guess the tree’s age. Email ana_cholo@nps.gov w/name & address. Winner will receive a gift from @SamoFund. pic.twitter.com/4oJlxzs3I7 — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) February 4, 2020

The tree has been present at weddings, served as a backdrop for family photos and special occasions, and even appeared in television shows.

Park staff have photos dating to the early days of the ranch at the beginning of the 20th century, Tiszler said, and the tree was already mature in those images.

Visitors’ last chance to say goodbye to the Witness Tree is Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at a formal farewell. The public is invited to bring their photos of the tree to display during the gathering. Staff and volunteer historians will be present to answer questions.

You can also enter a contest to guess the tree’s age. Email ana_cholo@nps.gov with your guess and your name and address. The winner will receive a gift.