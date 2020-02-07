Roommate strangles 64-year-old woman and dumps body in trash, authorities say

An El Monte man has been charged with murder after authorities say he strangled his 64-year-old roommate and dumped her body in a trash bin near their home.

David Stanley Lemus Orellana, 22, faces one count of murder, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison, according to Deputy Dist. Atty. Jeffrey Tang.

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau arrived at the 3300 block of Maxson Road about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist the El Monte Police Department after they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the area. Someone had reported to police that a man was seen dragging a woman’s body toward a set of nearby dumpsters, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

When officers arrived, they found the body of Florinda Hernandez Vasquez inside a trash bin.

Police arrested Lemus Orellana later that day. Jail records show he is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and his bail has been set at $2 million.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.