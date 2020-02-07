Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Roommate strangles 64-year-old woman and dumps body in trash, authorities say

elmonte3.jpg
Authorities investigate the death of a 64-year-old woman in El Monte after her body was found in a dumpster this week.
(KTLA)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Feb. 7, 2020
8:54 AM
An El Monte man has been charged with murder after authorities say he strangled his 64-year-old roommate and dumped her body in a trash bin near their home.

David Stanley Lemus Orellana, 22, faces one count of murder, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison, according to Deputy Dist. Atty. Jeffrey Tang.

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau arrived at the 3300 block of Maxson Road about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist the El Monte Police Department after they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the area. Someone had reported to police that a man was seen dragging a woman’s body toward a set of nearby dumpsters, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

When officers arrived, they found the body of Florinda Hernandez Vasquez inside a trash bin.

Police arrested Lemus Orellana later that day. Jail records show he is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and his bail has been set at $2 million.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
