Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Family’s pit bull kills 5-year-old boy in Victor Valley

la-mapmaker-pit-bull-attacks-kills-5-year-old-boy02-11-2020-11-26-13.png
A 5-year-old boy died after being attacked by his family’s pit bull in the 15100 block of Portland Street in Oro Grande on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Feb. 11, 2020
12:43 PM
Share

A 5-year-old boy was attacked and killed by his family’s pit bull in the Victor Valley on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 3 p.m. to the 15100 block of Portland Street in Oro Grande, an unincorporated community a few miles outside Victorville, after a family member called and said the dog was attacking the child and would not let him go.

The boy died before law enforcement or fire officials arrived, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said the attack occurred after an adult stepped out of the room and left the child alone with the dog. No other children were present at the time.

Advertisement

San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control took custody of the dog after the attack, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The outlook for the pit bull was not clear Tuesday morning, authorities said. An animal care representative referred inquiries to the Sheriff’s Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 552-6800.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat. (714) 966-4624.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement