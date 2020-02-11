Family’s pit bull kills 5-year-old boy in Victor Valley

A 5-year-old boy was attacked and killed by his family’s pit bull in the Victor Valley on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 3 p.m. to the 15100 block of Portland Street in Oro Grande, an unincorporated community a few miles outside Victorville, after a family member called and said the dog was attacking the child and would not let him go.

The boy died before law enforcement or fire officials arrived, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said the attack occurred after an adult stepped out of the room and left the child alone with the dog. No other children were present at the time.

San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control took custody of the dog after the attack, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The outlook for the pit bull was not clear Tuesday morning, authorities said. An animal care representative referred inquiries to the Sheriff’s Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 552-6800.