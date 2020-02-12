2 hospitalized after fire tears through O.C. apartment complex

A fire tore through a two-story apartment complex in Tustin early Wednesday, triggering a large response from firefighters and sending two people suffering from smoke inhalation to the hospital.

The blaze broke out in one of the downstairs units of an apartment complex in the 15700 block of Williams Street about 3 a.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the building and flames licking up into the second story of the structure, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said.

Some residents got out, but firefighters searched the building for any remaining tenants. However, they were forced to leave shortly before 3:30 a.m. when the roof collapsed.

Tustin Structure Fire: 3:01 am. 3 alarm fire at 15751 Williams. Two story apartment building. Heavy fire with roof collapse at 3:25. All firefighters accounted for. Defensive fire attack. 80 firefighters onscene. pic.twitter.com/N48sywgMya — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 12, 2020

Advertisement

About 100 residents were displaced by the fire. Firefighters have not located everyone who lives in the building, but Bommarito said they may not have all been inside when the fire started.

“They may not have been there or they could have evacuated and went to a friend’s house. We just don’t know at this point,” he said.

Video from the scene showed residents — some wrapped in blankets — standing outside the burning complex.

About 120 firefighters have been on the scene for roughly three hours fighting the blaze. No firefighters have been injured.

Advertisement

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the blaze.