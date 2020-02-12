Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

2 hospitalized after fire tears through O.C. apartment complex

apartment fire.jpg
A fire broke out at a Tustin apartment complex early Wednesday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Feb. 12, 2020
6:55 AM
Share

A fire tore through a two-story apartment complex in Tustin early Wednesday, triggering a large response from firefighters and sending two people suffering from smoke inhalation to the hospital.

The blaze broke out in one of the downstairs units of an apartment complex in the 15700 block of Williams Street about 3 a.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the building and flames licking up into the second story of the structure, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said.

Some residents got out, but firefighters searched the building for any remaining tenants. However, they were forced to leave shortly before 3:30 a.m. when the roof collapsed.

Advertisement

About 100 residents were displaced by the fire. Firefighters have not located everyone who lives in the building, but Bommarito said they may not have all been inside when the fire started.

“They may not have been there or they could have evacuated and went to a friend’s house. We just don’t know at this point,” he said.

Video from the scene showed residents — some wrapped in blankets — standing outside the burning complex.

About 120 firefighters have been on the scene for roughly three hours fighting the blaze. No firefighters have been injured.

Advertisement

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the blaze.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement