Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation changes name to honor Gigi

The charitable foundation attached to Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy has been renamed to honor the late Lakers star’s 13-year-old, Gianna, a budding basketball star who died alongside her dad in last month’s helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Vanessa Bryant and Mamba Sports Academy announced Thursday on Instagram that the Mamba Sports Foundation will now include Mambacita in its name, in honor of Gianna.

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” Bryant’s widow wrote.

The nonprofit foundation works to provide sports education services to underserved communities and fund programs that offer sports training opportunities for young women.

Advertisement

In late January, the foundation launched the MambaOnThree fund to seek donations in support of the families of the seven other victims who died in the crash. In addition to Bryant and his daughter, Mamba Academy players Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were also on board the helicopter, as well as John and Keri Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Mamba Sports Academy coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.