Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Kobe Bryant was proud of his daughter Gianna, a basketball star in making. They died together in chopper

WNBA All-Star Game 2019
Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas in July. Both were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 26, 2020
4:50 PM
Share

Gianna Bryant always wanted to follow in her father Kobe Bryant’s footsteps.

And Bryant and others in the NBA saw much of the father’s spark and determination in his daughter.

Gianna, 13, and Bryant were among the victims of a helicopter crash that took the lives of all passengers and the pilot Sunday morning in Calabasas.

Bryant coached his daughter’s club team and would take them to watch other professional basketball teams. During games, he’d talk to them about certain plays and situations.

Advertisement

Gianna was quick to remind people that her father, who has three daughters, didn’t need a son to continue the family’s basketball legacy, according to the revered former NBA star.

Bryant would send videos of his daughter’s basketball games to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Gianna’s godfather.

A 2019 viral video of Gianna’s basketball highlights showed her using moves she learned from her dad.

Bryant described his daughter as “something else” when she’s on the court.

Advertisement

She’s “hell-bent” on playing for Geno Auriemma at the University of Connecticut and one day for the WNBA, Bryant told The Times in 2019.

Sparks coach Derek Fisher, who won five titles with Bryant and the Lakers, said the former NBA superstar and Gianna “have similar demeanor and personality.”

CaliforniaLakersSports
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement