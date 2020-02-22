Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

CicLAvia open streets festival comes to South L.A. on Sunday

Bicyclists fill Spring Street during a CicLAvia event in downtown Los Angeles
Bicyclists fill Spring Street during a CicLAvia event in downtown Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Kiera FeldmanStaff Writer 
Feb. 22, 2020
9:03 PM
Six miles of Central Avenue in South Los Angeles will be closed to cars on Sunday as walkers, joggers and bicyclists take to the streets for CicLAvia.

The open streets festival will run from East Adams Boulevard to East 103rd Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., organizers said.

“When you take the cars off the streets, you open it up to people,” said Romel Pascual, executive director of CicLAvia. “When you open the streets up on a Sunday, we hope that they look at the streets differently on a Monday.”

Running north-south, there will be seven designated crossing points for cars.

The route runs parallel to the Metro A (Blue) Line, with nearby stops between the San Pedro Street Station and 103rd Street/Watts Towers Station. The top of the route is also about a mile from the Metro E (Expo) Line at the Jefferson/USC Station.

CicLAvia South Los Angeles is the 35th iteration of the event and is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro). CicLAvia is modeled after a car-free event that happens every Sunday in Bogota, Colombia.

The event is intended to promote a clean environment and good health while encouraging residents to interact with others and to explore their city in new ways.

Kiera Feldman
Kiera Feldman joined the Los Angeles Times as an investigative reporter in 2019. She came from ProPublica, where her reporting on New York City’s private trash industry exposed labor abuses and corruption, leading to a federal investigation and new city laws. She won the Livingston Award in 2015 for an investigation of college sexual assault mishandling. A longtime magazine journalist, before coming to the Times she reported for Harper’s, New Republic and elsewhere.
