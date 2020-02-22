CicLAvia open streets festival comes to South L.A. on Sunday

Six miles of Central Avenue in South Los Angeles will be closed to cars on Sunday as walkers, joggers and bicyclists take to the streets for CicLAvia.

The open streets festival will run from East Adams Boulevard to East 103rd Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., organizers said.

“When you take the cars off the streets, you open it up to people,” said Romel Pascual, executive director of CicLAvia. “When you open the streets up on a Sunday, we hope that they look at the streets differently on a Monday.”

CicLAvia—South LA is tomorrow! There are 7 @metrolosangeles A (Blue) Line Stations within 1 mile of the route. More parking & transit info in the link, and @BikeMetro will have pop-up bike share stations at the Watts and South Central Hubs: https://t.co/mtN6dP7WLC pic.twitter.com/CK4c7oyoAR — CicLAvia (@CicLAvia) February 22, 2020

Running north-south, there will be seven designated crossing points for cars.

The route runs parallel to the Metro A (Blue) Line, with nearby stops between the San Pedro Street Station and 103rd Street/Watts Towers Station. The top of the route is also about a mile from the Metro E (Expo) Line at the Jefferson/USC Station.

CicLAvia South Los Angeles is the 35th iteration of the event and is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro). CicLAvia is modeled after a car-free event that happens every Sunday in Bogota, Colombia.

The event is intended to promote a clean environment and good health while encouraging residents to interact with others and to explore their city in new ways.