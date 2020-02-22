250,000 fans visited L.A. Live in days after Kobe Bryant’s death. Monday will be different

In the days after Kobe Bryant’s death last month, Los Angeles was in mourning.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said “this city is broken” as he talked about a memorial for the NBA great who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven mothers.

L.A. Live, the downtown entertainment complex next to Bryant’s basketball home, Staples Center, became a magnet for mourners.

Staples Center officials estimated that more than 250,000 people visited L.A. Live in the days after the Jan. 26 crash. Fans created memorials, and Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, asked for some of the items as a reminder of the outpouring of grief.

Advertisement

But officials are urging fans to stay away from Monday’s memorial at the Staples Center.

Here is what we know about the plans:

Ticketed mourners only

L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said Friday that unless visitors to the downtown Los Angeles venue are among the 20,000 ticketed mourners for the memorial, which begins at 10 a.m., they will not be allowed into the surrounding area, including L.A. Live.

Advertisement

“This entire area will be barricaded off,” Moore said. “As a matter of respect ... honor the family wishes and allow this event to go as smoothly as possible.”

Sold out

Tickets to the memorials — which ranged in price from $24.02 to $224 — have been distributed. More than 80,000 people applied for the ticket lottery, proceeds from which will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

LA Live marks memorial

The businesses at L.A. Live will be closed Monday morning, as will Georgia Street and Chick Hearn Court. The massive video screens outside the L.A. Live complex will be turned off.

Barriers will stretch from Pico Boulevard to Olympic Boulevard.

Some businesses at L.A. Live were unsure when they would open. An employee said the Yard House restaurant was planning to open later than usual. Other restaurants may wait until Monday morning to decide how to adapt to the closures.

It was unclear whether guests at the nearby J.W. Marriott/Ritz Carlton hotel would be affected.

Advertisement

Watch on TV