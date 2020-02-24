Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Baby girl born on side of busy Oceanside road during morning commute

Police and firefighters assisted when an infant was born in a parked pickup in Oceanside.
Police and firefighters assisted when a baby was born in a parked pickup on Monday morning.
(Oceanside Police Department)
By Teri Figueroa
Feb. 24, 2020
1:21 PM
Share
OCEANSIDE — 

The hospital was less than a mile and a half away, but this little girl couldn’t wait. She was ready to join the world.

And just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, in a pickup at West Vista Way and Rancho del Oro Drive, she did.

According to Oceanside police, when the baby’s mother went into labor, the baby’s father started driving her to Tri-City Medical Center and called 911, fearing they might not make it.

They didn’t. When baby started to be born, Dad pulled over.

Advertisement

Oceanside police Officers Brett Shields and Chris Marr were first to arrive. Marr ran to the woman. Shields — a former lifeguard and medic — ran for his emergency kit.

Shields said he rounded the door of the white Toyota Tundra and saw the baby seconds after she was born. She was silent and moving slowly. Shields said he helped guide the baby to her mother’s chest, laying her on her mother, skin to skin.

The baby began to cry.

During the ordeal, Shields said, the woman remained calm.

Advertisement

“She was shocked,” the officer said. “Dad was shocked. I was shocked.”

Paramedics arrived, cut the umbilical cord and collected the placenta, Oceanside spokesman Tom Bussey said in a news release. The couple and their daughter were then taken to Tri-City.

“The father and mother are doing fine and are the parents of a healthy baby girl,” Bussey said.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Teri Figueroa
Follow Us
Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement