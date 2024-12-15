Driver rescued after SUV found in ocean off Orange County shore

Newport Beach police rescued the driver of an SUV that was found submerged in the ocean at Corona del Mar State Beach early Saturday morning, officials said.

Photos from the fire department show the black Jeep deep in the water and being battered by waves.

Newport Beach police arrived about 5:30 a.m. and rescued the individual from the vehicle, officials said. The person, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Advertisement

Public works employees used heavy equipment to remove the Jeep from the water so that it could be towed away.

“The teamwork and determination of all responders were critical in overcoming the hazards posed by the early morning surf,” fire officials said in a social media post.

Police are continuing to investigate, including how the SUV ended up in the surf.

