Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Judge orders officials to talk in dispute over Costa Mesa coronavirus quarantine

Coronavirus protest in Costa Mesa
Protesters outside the federal courthouse in Santa Ana before a Monday hearing on sending people infected with coronavirus to Costa Mesa.
(Faith E. Pinho / Times Community News)
By Faith E. Pinho
Feb. 24, 2020
6:15 PM
Share

A federal judge Monday ordered federal, state and local officials to meet by the end of the week to sort out information about the potential use of the Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa as a coronavirus quarantine site, which the city is fighting.

A joint report on their meeting is due by 5 p.m. Friday, according to U.S. Dist. Judge Josephine Staton. She set another court hearing for March 2 at 2 p.m. to discuss the conclusions.

“We’re pleased with the outcome,” Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said of Staton’s decision. “We still have more work to do.”

Monday’s hearing at the federal courthouse in Santa Ana followed a whirlwind weekend for Costa Mesa and the federal and state agencies the city named as defendants when it successfully requested a temporary restraining order from Staton on Friday to block possible plans to send to Fairview people who have tested positive for the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Advertisement

Federal defendants named in the city’s filing included the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, Air Force and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city also named as defendants the state of California and its Office of Emergency Services and Department of General Services, and the Fairview Developmental Center, which is state-owned.

News
Costa Mesa gets court order to keep Fairview Developmental Center from use as coronavirus quarantine site
tn-2423789-tn-dpt-me-fairview-developmental-cente-20150409
News
Costa Mesa gets court order to keep Fairview Developmental Center from use as coronavirus quarantine site
A federal judge Friday night granted the city of Costa Mesa a temporary restraining order it sought to stop a possible plan by state and federal agencies to use the Fairview Developmental Center to house and quarantine people with the coronavirus.

City officials said they were notified Thursday evening that people infected with the coronavirus could be arriving in Costa Mesa over the weekend from Travis Air Force Base, a quarantine site in Northern California. Local officials said the news blindsided them and sparked worries about public health.

Advertisement

The City Council held an emergency closed session Friday afternoon in which it voted unanimously to file for the temporary restraining order to prevent the transport “until an adequate site survey has been conducted, the designated site has been determined suitable for this purpose, all necessary safeguards and precautions have been put in place, and the public and local government have been informed of all efforts to mitigate risk of transmission of the disease.”

Staton granted the order that night, pending Monday’s court hearing.

In responses filed in court Sunday, the federal and state defendants slammed the city for interfering in their handling of a public health crisis.

“Fear of COVID-19 does not justify such unprecedented intrusion into federal quarantine decisions by the specialized agencies responsible for this area,” the federal response said.

The state’s response called the potential for transmission of the virus to the community around Fairview negligible and said patients would not be able to interact with the community from the secured site.

News
Federal and state agencies blast Costa Mesa’s action against sending coronavirus patients to Fairview
A closure plan for the Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa calls for comprehensive assessmen
News
Federal and state agencies blast Costa Mesa’s action against sending coronavirus patients to Fairview
In court filings Sunday, federal and state agencies called Costa Mesa’s request for a temporary restraining order Friday that blocked coronavirus patients from being sent to the Fairview Developmental Center “premature,” “speculation” and disruptive.

The COVID-19 virus, first reported in Wuhan, China, has spread to three dozen countries, including the United States, and has resulted in more than 80,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,600 deaths.

“While we have nothing but compassion for those who are suffering from this virus, the health and welfare of our community is our top priority,” Foley said Monday. “Bringing those infected into this densely populated area is simply the wrong approach.”

Advertisement

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley
Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley.
(Faith E. Pinho / Times Community News)

Statements from the California Health and Human Services Agency over the weekend said Fairview is “one of the possible locations under consideration.” The agency has considered several other facilities, including the Sonoma Developmental Center, Army National Guard Camp Roberts and closed youth correctional facilities, according to a statement in court documents by the agency’s secretary, Mark Ghaly.

“There is an urgent need to house evacuees who test positive for COVID-19. Using such a site would be better for public health than the alternatives, which consist of using hospitals or home isolation,” the federal defendants’ court filing said. “Home isolation does not provide the same level of monitoring and care.”

At the hearing Monday, Staton tried to drill into questions Costa Mesa and Orange County officials posed to their state and federal counterparts about the specifics of sending people to Fairview. The center, at 2501 Harbor Blvd., opened in 1959 and once housed 2,700 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It is now nearly empty.

Of the patients who remain at Travis Air Force Base and hospitals in Northern California, about 10 “units” of people who have tested positive for coronavirus but do not have symptoms could be isolated at Fairview, according to Daniel Beck, an attorney for the federal government. A unit could be an individual or a family, Beck said.

Costa Mesa’s emergency services manager, Jason Dempsey, said in court documents that state and county officials told him Thursday evening that Fairview would be cleaned up by Sunday in order to place 30 to 50 infected people.

Sixty-seven California residents, including some from Orange County, are among the Americans evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and quarantined at Travis Air Force Base, federal agencies said in their filing Sunday. They have tested negative for the virus but are under quarantine because they could still fall ill, according to the court documents.

The defendants pressed the judge for a hearing date before March 2, emphasizing that the longer the wait, the more likely people who have tested positive and are staying at hospitals in Northern California could strain the healthcare system there.

Advertisement

Staton said she didn’t think a few extra days would cause “an untenable situation” in Solano County, around Travis Air Force Base.

Orange County Health Care Agency Director Richard Sanchez said state officials “have been repeatedly unresponsive” to his agency’s request for detailed information on the possibility of coronavirus patients being sent to Fairview.

Foley said Friday that “our biggest concern is that we’re being left out of the discussion in terms of what the plan is. We don’t know how many people. We don’t know the level of illness. We don’t know how long. We don’t know what the treatment regime will be.”

The federal agencies’ response Sunday said, “There is no requirement that a federal agency consult with and incorporate local government any time the agency makes decisions; indeed, such a requirement would cripple the federal government.”

News
Residents and officials speak out against possibility of coronavirus patients being sent to Costa Mesa
Tricia Miller, Costa Mesa coronavirus
News
Residents and officials speak out against possibility of coronavirus patients being sent to Costa Mesa
A slew of elected officials and concerned residents packed Costa Mesa’s City Council chamber Saturday afternoon for a news conference supporting the city’s decision the day before to request a restraining order that at least temporarily blocked state and federal agencies from sending people with the coronavirus to the Fairview Developmental Center.

Pinho writes for Times Community News. TCN staff writers Julia Sclafani and Hillary Davis contributed to this report.

Updates:
7:18 PM, Feb. 24, 2020: This article was originally published at 6:15 p.m. and has been updated with new information.
California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Faith E. Pinho
Follow Us
Faith E. Pinho covers Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She came to the newspaper in 2018 after finishing the Pulliam Journalism Fellowship with the Indianapolis Star. Before that, she reported for Virginia public radio station WMRA and The Washington Times, and interned for WBUR public radio in Boston. She studied journalism and politics at Washington and Lee University and King’s College London. (714) 966-4627
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement