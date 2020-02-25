Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Driver killed in crash after fleeing police in Upland

498642_ME_0225_High_Speed_Pursuit_002.IK.jpg
CHP officers and Upland police investigate a pursuit that ended when the suspect’s car hit a power pole and burst into flames.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Irfan KhanStaff Photographer  
Feb. 25, 2020
9:38 PM
A driver who sped away from Upland police during a short pursuit Tuesday afternoon was killed when his car struck a light pole, rolled and caught fire.

About 1:50 p.m., an Upland police officer noticed a BMW without license plates. When the officer followed the car, the man drove quickly into the San Antonio Heights neighborhood, according to authorities.

The officer briefly lost track of the vehicle but soon found the car crashed into a light pole on San Antonio Crescent West north of 24th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol and Upland police.

Officers pulled the man from the vehicle, and some performed CPR on the driver while others extinguished the fire.

The driver suffered major trauma and died at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Times staff writer Jaclyn Cosgrove contributed to this report.

Irfan Khan
