Driver killed in crash after fleeing police in Upland

A driver who sped away from Upland police during a short pursuit Tuesday afternoon was killed when his car struck a light pole, rolled and caught fire.

About 1:50 p.m., an Upland police officer noticed a BMW without license plates. When the officer followed the car, the man drove quickly into the San Antonio Heights neighborhood, according to authorities.

The officer briefly lost track of the vehicle but soon found the car crashed into a light pole on San Antonio Crescent West north of 24th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol and Upland police.

Officers pulled the man from the vehicle, and some performed CPR on the driver while others extinguished the fire.

Advertisement

The driver suffered major trauma and died at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Times staff writer Jaclyn Cosgrove contributed to this report.