California

Need a ride to the polls? L.A. Metro offering free fares on election day

A Metro Blue Line train zips past a pedestrian near Washington Boulevard and Flower Street. Metro is offering free fares Tuesday on all buses and trains.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 2, 2020
2:08 PM
The right to vote is priceless, and a ride to your Southern California polling place could be too.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is offering free rides on all of its trains and buses Tuesday, the day of California’s presidential primary election. Free fares also will be available for the agency’s Bike Share program.

“We want to make it easy for people to get to the polls and cast their vote this election year,” Inglewood Mayor James Butts, Metro’s current board chairman, said in a statement. “Metro wants to make sure all of the region’s voters get the message and vote.”

Other area transportation agencies — including the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Long Beach Transit and Pasadena Transit — also are offering courtesy lifts on Election Day.

This year, California’s primary is part of Super Tuesday: A nationwide ballot bonanza that will play a pivotal role in positioning the Democratic presidential field.

Many voters also will for the first time test drive the new regional vote centers that have replaced traditional precinct polling places.

Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
