Everything you need to know about California’s 2020 primary election

1
The California primary election is March 3.
Here’s what you need to know.
The deadline to register online or by mail is Feb. 18
How do I vote by mail?
Are you registered as a ‘no party preference’ voter?
Do you have more questions?
2
3
Meet the presidential candidates
Advertisement
The Republicans
4
Where the candidates stand on key issues
Where do the Democratic presidential candidates stand on Medicare for all, abortion and combatting the opioid crisis?
Many of the Democratic candidates for president rarely mention the housing crisis. Some have released bold plans; others have so far promised little or nothing.
Dreamers, the border wall, asylum seekers, refugees: Where do the Democratic candidates for president stand on immigration issues?
The Democratic presidential candidates all have robust climate action agendas. The differences lie in how far, how fast and how much to spend.
5
Hometown: America as seen from the candidates’ front doors
-
Burlington shaped Sanders as Sanders shaped Burlington, so much so that it’s hard to consider one without the other.
-
The rich, brainy city of Cambridge, Mass., reflects Elizabeth Warren’s have-a-plan approach as well as inequality issues at the center of her campaign.
-
After decades of malaise, South Bend went through big changes during Pete Buttigieg’s tenure as mayor. But there is fear that the gains have been uneven and that its fragile progress could slip away.More Coverage
6
Stay up to date with the latest news on the presidential primary
In Nevada, where one in five voters is Latino, candidates are working hard to connect, with Spanish-language ads, social events, and a soccer match.
Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in California and continues his battle with billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Michael Bloomberg’s spending and rise in polls have made the billionaire a target of attacks by rival candidates, notably Bernie Sanders.
Early voting lines wrapped around polling places in Nevada as candidates ramp up attacks on Michael Bloomberg, who is focusing on Super Tuesday states.
Buttigieg, riding high off successes in Iowa and New Hampshire, must prove he can win diverse voters in states such as California.
Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican president.
The field of Democrats vying to be the 2020 nominee is narrowing. Here are the candidates.
It’s a whole different Democratic presidential race in Nevada, where union members and voters of color are a large part of the electorate.
Fresh off a surprise New Hampshire showing, Amy Klobuchar campaigns in Nevada.
At the height of the 2008 economic collapse, then-New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg said that elimination of the discriminatory housing practice known as redlining was an instigator of the meltdown
The surprise of New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, top-tier finisher Amy Klobuchar now faces the daunting task of keeping her campaign momentum going.
More Coverage
Democratic turnout in New Hampshire’s presidential primary set a party record, surpassing the turnout from the 2008 primary.
7
County and city elections
Jackie Lacey and George Gascón combine for more than 60 years of experience in law enforcement, yet their visions to run the nation’s largest local prosecutor’s office couldn’t be more different. The Times reviewed crime data, filing rates and other metrics to compare their respective terms in Los Angeles and San Francisco
More Coverage
Charters school backers and the teachers union have much at stake in upcoming LAUSD school board elections in which a majority of seats are up for grabs.
City Council candidates Kevin de León and Mark Ridley-Thomas have declined to rule out running for mayor in 2022, drawing criticism from rivals.
Rivals for L.A. County supervisor, Herb Wesson, Holly Mitchell and Jan Perry, are fighting over the L.A. County Democratic Party’s endorsement of Wesson.
8
Recommendations from the Los Angeles Times editorial board
-
Despite some concerns about her approach to several important issues, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is a better choice for county supervisor than either of her challengers
-
Janice Hahn has been a decent, caring supervisor. She deserves to be reelected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
-
Of the 10 candidates running to succeed Mark Ridley-Thomas on the Board of Supervisors, the standout is Holly Mitchell, an impressive state lawmaker who has focused her work on justice, equity and fiscal issues.
-
Measure FD deserves support so that county firefighters and paramedics can provide needed service amid growing fire dangers and increasing need for paramedics.
-
Measure R would significantly strengthen civilian oversight of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department and improve psychiatric care for people we currently send to jail.
-
The Santa Clarita assemblywoman and former school board member is the best prepared candidate in the race to replace Katie Hill.
-
The Times recommends a yes vote on this year’s state bond measure for public school, community college and college funding, Proposition 13.
-
Voters would have a hard time finding another candidate with Mark Ridley-Thomas’ experience and knowledge, as well as his list of accomplishments.
-
The former state Senate leader has proved himself as someone who can get big, tough projects done. The L.A. City Council needs someone like that.
-
Lundquist has experience working within and for the community and — more importantly — a vision for a cleaner, healthier, more humane city.
-
In L.A. City Council races, there’s value in experience, particularly when leaders embrace change and are willing to do the work to make it happen.
-
In the coming election, the incumbents, flawed though some may be, are the best candidates and should be returned to their seats.
-
The Los Angeles Times begins its endorsements for the March 3 California primary.
Advertisement
9
Mark your calendar
Stay updated with The Times’ presidential election calendar. Add these events to your phone or desktop by subscribing (compatible with Apple, Google and Outlook calendars) and sign up to receive updates on our coverage.