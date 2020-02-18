Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Everything you need to know about California’s 2020 primary election

Voting
People cast their votes at the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Operations in Venice on Nov. 5, 2016.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Feb. 18, 2020
10 AM
1

The California primary election is March 3.

Here’s what you need to know.

The deadline to register online or by mail is Feb. 18
Here’s what to do if you miss it
How do I vote by mail?
Here’s how to request a mail-in ballot by Feb. 25
Are you registered as a ‘no party preference’ voter?
Here’s how to request a crossover ballot
Do you have more questions?
We have answers

2
Voting is changing in Los Angeles County. Here’s what you need to know and how to find a vote center
la-county-voting-centers-map.png

4
Where the candidates stand on key issues
Politics
Healthcare
Democratic Leaders Call On Trump To Reverse Stance On Pre-Existing Conditions
Politics
Healthcare
Where do the Democratic presidential candidates stand on Medicare for all, abortion and combatting the opioid crisis?
Politics
The housing and homelessness crises
la-photos-1staff-3083210-la-me-street-within-72.FO-204057234
Politics
The housing and homelessness crises
Many of the Democratic candidates for president rarely mention the housing crisis. Some have released bold plans; others have so far promised little or nothing.
Politics
Guns
Parkland shooting anniversary
Politics
Guns
Assault weapons bans, red flag laws, gun buybacks: Here’s where the Democratic presidential candidates stand on combating gun violence.
Politics
Immigration
Border Patrol Agents Detain Migrants Near US-Mexico Border
Politics
Immigration
Dreamers, the border wall, asylum seekers, refugees: Where do the Democratic candidates for president stand on immigration issues?
Politics
Climate change
FILE - In this July 21, 2017 file photo, researchers look out from the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordic
Politics
Climate change
The Democratic presidential candidates all have robust climate action agendas. The differences lie in how far, how fast and how much to spend.

5
Hometown: America as seen from the candidates’ front doors

6
Stay up to date with the latest news on the presidential primary
Campaign 2020
Politics
Nevada is Democratic presidential candidates' first real test with Latino voters
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In Nevada Ahead Of Caucus
Politics
Nevada is Democratic presidential candidates’ first real test with Latino voters
In Nevada, where one in five voters is Latino, candidates are working hard to connect, with Spanish-language ads, social events, and a soccer match.
Politics
Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg's attacks turn sharper, online and at Bay Area rally
Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Holds Campaign Rally In Richmond, CA
Politics
Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg’s attacks turn sharper, online and at Bay Area rally
Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in California and continues his battle with billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
More Coverage
Bloomberg drops $124 million on ads in Super Tuesday states. Rivals go on the attack
Politics
Bloomberg drops $124 million on ads in Super Tuesday states. Rivals go on the attack
APphoto_Election 2020 Mike Bloomberg
Politics
Bloomberg drops $124 million on ads in Super Tuesday states. Rivals go on the attack
Michael Bloomberg’s spending and rise in polls have made the billionaire a target of attacks by rival candidates, notably Bernie Sanders.
More Coverage
Democratic presidential candidates ramp up efforts in Nevada as early voting begins
Politics
Democratic presidential candidates ramp up efforts in Nevada as early voting begins
***BESTPIX*** Democratic Presidential Candidates Attend Clark County Democrats Rally At The Tropicana In Las Vegas
Politics
Democratic presidential candidates ramp up efforts in Nevada as early voting begins
Early voting lines wrapped around polling places in Nevada as candidates ramp up attacks on Michael Bloomberg, who is focusing on Super Tuesday states.
Politics
Pete Buttigieg in Sacramento says much is riding on 'forward-looking, racially diverse' California
Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Town Hall In Sacramento
Politics
Pete Buttigieg in Sacramento says much is riding on ‘forward-looking, racially diverse’ California
Buttigieg, riding high off successes in Iowa and New Hampshire, must prove he can win diverse voters in states such as California.
More Coverage
In interview, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer can’t name Mexico’s president
Politics
In interview, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer can't name Mexico's president
Election 2020 Amy Klobuchar
Politics
In interview, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer can’t name Mexico’s president
Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican president.
More Coverage
Democratic presidential candidates face a shifting terrain in Nevada
Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
2020 Democratic presidential candidates
Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
The field of Democrats vying to be the 2020 nominee is narrowing. Here are the candidates.
Politics
Democratic presidential candidates face a shifting terrain in Nevada
Democratic Presidential Candidates Attend LULAC Town Hall In Nevada
Politics
Democratic presidential candidates face a shifting terrain in Nevada
It’s a whole different Democratic presidential race in Nevada, where union members and voters of color are a large part of the electorate.
More Coverage
Here’s where Democratic presidential candidates stand on gun control
Politics
Amy Klobuchar's mission in Nevada: 'I have to get people to know me'
Election 2020 Amy Klobuchar
Politics
Amy Klobuchar’s mission in Nevada: ‘I have to get people to know me’
Fresh off a surprise New Hampshire showing, Amy Klobuchar campaigns in Nevada.
Politics
Bloomberg once blamed end of redlining for 2008 collapse
Election 2020 Bloomberg
Politics
Bloomberg once blamed end of redlining for 2008 collapse
At the height of the 2008 economic collapse, then-New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg said that elimination of the discriminatory housing practice known as redlining was an instigator of the meltdown
Politics
Amy Klobuchar, New Hampshire's surprise finisher, faces big challenges keeping her momentum alive
APTOPIX Election 2020 Amy Klobuchar
Politics
Amy Klobuchar, New Hampshire’s surprise finisher, faces big challenges keeping her momentum alive
The surprise of New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, top-tier finisher Amy Klobuchar now faces the daunting task of keeping her campaign momentum going.
More Coverage
Bloomberg once blamed end of redlining for 2008 collapse
Politics
New Hampshire voters turn out in record number for Democratic presidential primary election
New Hampshire Residents Go To The Polls In Presidential Primary
Politics
New Hampshire voters turn out in record number for Democratic presidential primary election
Democratic turnout in New Hampshire’s presidential primary set a party record, surpassing the turnout from the 2008 primary.

7
County and city elections
California
How Jackie Lacey's and George Gascón's time in office shapes the L.A. County D.A.'s race
la-me-da-race.jpg
California
How Jackie Lacey’s and George Gascón’s time in office shapes the L.A. County D.A.'s race
Jackie Lacey and George Gascón combine for more than 60 years of experience in law enforcement, yet their visions to run the nation’s largest local prosecutor’s office couldn’t be more different. The Times reviewed crime data, filing rates and other metrics to compare their respective terms in Los Angeles and San Francisco
More Coverage
Kamala Harris endorses Gascón in competitive D.A. race
California
Charter schools vs teachers union: A high stakes L.A. school board election takes shape
462802_la-me-edu_beutner-lausd_3_ALS.jpg
California
Charter schools vs teachers union: A high stakes L.A. school board election takes shape
Charters school backers and the teachers union have much at stake in upcoming LAUSD school board elections in which a majority of seats are up for grabs.
California
They're running for L.A. City Council — but not ruling out a bid for mayor in 2022
la-me-ridley/thomas
California
They’re running for L.A. City Council — but not ruling out a bid for mayor in 2022
City Council candidates Kevin de León and Mark Ridley-Thomas have declined to rule out running for mayor in 2022, drawing criticism from rivals.
California
With charges of 'cheating' and 'Trump-like tactics,' L.A. County supervisor race heats up
Herb Wesson
California
With charges of ‘cheating’ and ‘Trump-like tactics,’ L.A. County supervisor race heats up
Rivals for L.A. County supervisor, Herb Wesson, Holly Mitchell and Jan Perry, are fighting over the L.A. County Democratic Party’s endorsement of Wesson.

8
Recommendations from the Los Angeles Times editorial board

9
Mark your calendar

Stay updated with The Times’ presidential election calendar. Add these events to your phone or desktop by subscribing (compatible with Apple, Google and Outlook calendars) and sign up to receive updates on our coverage.

PoliticsCalifornia
