What you need to know before voting in California’s primary election

The California primary election is just over a month away, with presidential, congressional and state legislative races on the March 3 ballot. The state is voting earlier than usual, in an effort to boost its influence in deciding the Democratic nomination.

This will be the first primary in which the California Voter’s Choice Act changes the way registered voters in 15 counties — Los Angeles included — cast their ballots. Voters will have several ways to make their preferences known on or before election day.

Here’s some of what voters need to know:

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote in California?

You must be 18 years or older on election day, a U.S. citizen and state resident. You cannot be in state or federal prison or on felony parole, or deemed by a judge to be mentally incompetent.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

If you are registering online or by mail, you must do so by Feb. 18. You can pick up a voter registration form at most post offices, libraries, city and county government buildings and local elections offices.

If you miss the deadline to register or to update your voter registration information, a new California law will allow voters to register to vote after Feb. 18, including on election day, at a county elections office, neighborhood polling place or community vote center.

You can also register online after the deadline so long as you bring an email confirmation to vote in person.

Your ballot will be counted once your county elections office verifies your registration.

What is the Voter’s Choice Act and will it affect me?

In 2016, California lawmakers created the Voter’s Choice Act to revamp its voting system, with the goal of providing voters more flexibility on when and how they cast ballots. Fifteen counties are participating this year: Los Angeles, along with Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sacramento, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Tuolumne.

The most important change under this law is that it ends the use of neighborhood polling places in those counties. A more limited number of community vote centers, which provide services including voter registration, will open 10 days before election day. Additional vote centers will open the weekend before election day. The law also requires secure drop boxes for ballots to be put in place by early February.

In 14 of the California counties participating in the Voter’s Choice Act, every registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail. The one county where this isn’t happening is Los Angeles. L.A. County voters who don’t request an absentee ballot by Feb. 25 will have to visit a vote center to participate.

What is a ‘vote center’ and where are they?

L.A. County voters can cast a ballot at any vote center in the county. (For a list of vote centers in other Voter’s Choice Act-participating counties, check with your county registrar’s office.)

On election day, the vote centers will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. for at least eight hours a day (hours of operation will vary by location).

How do I vote by mail?

L.A. County residents who want to vote by mail must request a ballot by Feb. 25. (Voters in the other 14 Voter’s Choice Act counties do not need to request a mail-in ballot and will receive one automatically. Voters who do not live in a Voter’s Choice county must request a mail-in ballot.) Counties are required by law to start mailing out ballots by Feb. 3.

If you live in L.A. County or one of the other 14 counties participating in Voter’s Choice, you can mail in your ballot, or drop it off at a secure county ballot box or at any vote center in your county.

Will my ballot count if I mail it on election day?

Yes, ballots that are postmarked on or before March 3 will be counted as long as they arrive at a county elections office no later than March 6.

Does California have an open or closed primary?

California has both kinds of primary elections, depending on the race that’s being decided. A decade ago, voters created the “top two” primary for state and congressional elections — where all candidates appear on a single ballot and the two who receive the most votes, regardless of party, advance to the November election.

But those rules don’t apply to the presidential race, which uses what some call a “modified” closed primary system.

In a closed primary election, only voters registered with a political party can participate in the contest, unless state and national party leaders decide otherwise. In California, an exception is made for only one group of voters, and in only some cases: voters who are registered as having “no party preference.”

Three political parties — Democrats, Libertarians and American Independents — will allow unaffiliated voters to vote for their presidential candidates, by requesting a “crossover ballot.”

The state’s three other officially recognized parties — Republicans, Green, and Peace and Freedom — will not allow unaffiliated voters to participate in the presidential contest. In the case of the GOP, that decision has proved controversial.

I’m a ‘no party preference’ — independent — voter. What should I know before voting?

If you’re a “no party preference” voter, you can vote for a Democratic, Libertarian or American Independent Party presidential candidate. To do so, you must request a crossover ballot from a county registrar’s office, vote center or, if you don’t live in a county participating in Voter’s Choice, your neighborhood polling location.

If you plan to vote by mail, you’ll need to request your crossover ballot by the vote-by-mail deadline. For example, if you are an L.A. County no party preference voter who wants to vote by mail for a Democratic presidential candidate, you must request a crossover ballot from your county elections office by Feb. 25 by responding to a postcard sent to your home by the elections office, or by contacting the office directly.

When does the early voting period begin?

All counties in California will offer in-person early voting starting Feb. 3. Counties adopting the Voter’s Choice Act will open ballot drop-off locations beginning Feb. 4.

Vote centers will open Feb. 22 for in-person early voting.

How can I keep track of all these deadlines?

Fear not: The Times has a calendar of upcoming deadlines and important presidential election dates. You can add these events to your phone or desktop by subscribing (compatible with Apple, Google and Outlook calendars). You can also receive updates on Los Angeles Times coverage.

Have more questions about the voting process? Fill out the form below and reporters at The Times will try to answer them.