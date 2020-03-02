Police sent to Jackie Lacey’s Granada Hills home after man pulls gun on protesters

Police were called to Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s home in Granada Hills early Monday after a group of Black Lives Matter activists arrived to protest Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor.

Officers responded to the home in the 17900 block of Mayerling Street about 5:40 a.m. after someone called to report protesters outside, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

One of the activists told reporters at the scene the protesters rang the doorbell to speak to the incumbent district attorney and a man, who they say is Lacey’s husband, answered the door armed with a handgun. Video of the interaction was posted by activists on Twitter.

The man demanded that the individuals leave his porch. One woman asked whether he was going to shoot her.

“I will shoot you. Get off of my porch,” he can be heard saying, pointing the handgun at the group.

Protesters were still outside the home more than an hour later, holding signs reading "#ByeJackie” and “Honk if you think DA Jackie Lacey should prosecute cops who kill.” Officers stood a few feet away watching the activity.

No one has been arrested in connection with the protest, Lomeli said. Lacey’s campaign had no immediate comment.

The incident comes a day before Los Angeles County voters are set to cast their ballots in what has become a fierce race for district attorney.

Lacey, a two-term incumbent, is trying to fend off a pair of challengers — former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón and former Los Angeles County public defender Rachel Rossi — who embody a nationwide push to elect more progressive prosecutors.

The three candidates have engaged in a hotly contested campaign that included a combative January debate marked by protests, which Lacey later cited as a reason to turn down further public debates.

Gascón’s campaign declined to comment on Monday’s incident.

Lacey, who has worked at the D.A.'s office since the late 1980s, has long tried to improve treatment for mentally ill defendants and tried to position herself as a reformer on other issues.

While she’s beloved by the law enforcement community, Lacey’s tenure has been marked by a perceived hesitance to charge powerful figures and police officers who use deadly force, earning her the scorn of local activist groups.

Activists outside Lacey’s home on Monday said they want a meeting with the top prosecutor.

“For clarity for folks outside of Los Angeles who don’t know the history, [Black Lives Matter Los Angeles] has been trying to meet with their elected District Attorney for years,” Jasmyne Cannick, an activist, wrote on Twitter. “She hasn’t met with the Black community since 2016.”

Staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.