Orange County seeking people who came in contact with 2 presumptive coronavirus patients

Orange County health officials are looking for anyone who might have come in contact with two residents who are believed to have coronavirus.

Officials have said the two presumptive coronavirus cases had recently been in countries where the virus has spread.

“We are conducting robust contact investigations — if there is a chance that you were exposed to either of these cases while they were out in the community while infectious and you are at risk for contracting illness as a result, you will hear from health officials,” the Orange County Health Care agency said.

The agency said it was not providing any details about the patients or where they lived but said they are in good condition and resting at home.

“We are not releasing the city/cities of residence for good reason. We have a duty to protect the privacy of these patients, and sharing any information that could be used by the community to identify them could do harm,” the healthcare agency said on Twitter. “Knowing city where a case resides does not offer you any protection from public health standpoint when it comes to COVID19.”

#COVID19 testing performed today in our Public Health Lab. Employees wear appropriate personal protective equipment for step at hand (team member pictured is working with a closed system, which is why she is not wearing a hood). Please credit Edward Mertz, OC Health Care Agency. pic.twitter.com/tCQYaJgJM4 — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) March 5, 2020

The patients are being monitored but did not require hospitalization.

A Los Angeles International Airport worker was confirmed as having the virus Tuesday and so far has a mild case and has been isolated, the sources said. Family members of the person also have been tested.

The person is one of seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, which on Wednesday declared a local emergency amid the outbreak, hours before the entire state of California issued a similar order.

