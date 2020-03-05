Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Orange County seeking people who came in contact with 2 presumptive coronavirus patients

COVID-19 testing in Orange County, Calif.
COVID-19 testing is performed at the Orange County Public Health Lab on Wednesday.
(Edward Mertz / Orange County Health Care Agency)
By Colleen Shalby
Richard Winton
March 5, 2020
10:02 AM
Orange County health officials are looking for anyone who might have come in contact with two residents who are believed to have coronavirus.

Officials have said the two presumptive coronavirus cases had recently been in countries where the virus has spread.

“We are conducting robust contact investigations — if there is a chance that you were exposed to either of these cases while they were out in the community while infectious and you are at risk for contracting illness as a result, you will hear from health officials,” the Orange County Health Care agency said.

The agency said it was not providing any details about the patients or where they lived but said they are in good condition and resting at home.

“We are not releasing the city/cities of residence for good reason. We have a duty to protect the privacy of these patients, and sharing any information that could be used by the community to identify them could do harm,” the healthcare agency said on Twitter. “Knowing city where a case resides does not offer you any protection from public health standpoint when it comes to COVID19.”

The patients are being monitored but did not require hospitalization.

A Los Angeles International Airport worker was confirmed as having the virus Tuesday and so far has a mild case and has been isolated, the sources said. Family members of the person also have been tested.

The person is one of seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, which on Wednesday declared a local emergency amid the outbreak, hours before the entire state of California issued a similar order.

CaliforniaOrange CountyHealth: Coronavirus
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
