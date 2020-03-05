Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Tire-squealing road rage attack is caught on video in North Hollywood

road rage.jpg
A man was arrested in a road rage incident caught on video Monday evening in North Hollywood.
(LAPD)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
March 5, 2020
9:38 AM
Share

A 27-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a road rage incident that was captured on video in North Hollywood.

David Zulalyan of Van Nuys was taken into custody Monday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after video showed him behind the wheel of a white sedan ramming a pickup truck at Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Video taken by another motorist waiting at a red light shows the white sedan with its driver-side door open and tires squealing and smoking as it pushes a truck through the intersection. Part of the front bumper on the sedan dangles off the frame as the car’s shrieking rear tires create a cloud of smoke during the encounter.

Zulalyan continued to pursue the truck down the street, eventually slamming into the side of the vehicle, the video shows.

Advertisement

Authorities said they received several 911 calls from the intersection.

Zulalyan remained at the scene and was arrested at 7 p.m. He was released from jail Tuesday after posting $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

“There was no denial,” LAPD Det. Dan Fournier told NBC. “He claimed there was a prior traffic collision and that our victim was running from that.”

Advertisement

However, Fournier said there was no evidence a crash had occurred before the encounter.

Court records indicate this is not Zulalyan’s first bad behavior behind the wheel. In 2018, a man with the same name and birth date pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation for exhibition of speed and was sentenced to probation, two days in jail and community labor. In 2013, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was sentenced to two years of probation and community labor, according to Los Angeles County court records.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement