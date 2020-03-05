Tire-squealing road rage attack is caught on video in North Hollywood

A 27-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a road rage incident that was captured on video in North Hollywood.

David Zulalyan of Van Nuys was taken into custody Monday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after video showed him behind the wheel of a white sedan ramming a pickup truck at Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Video taken by another motorist waiting at a red light shows the white sedan with its driver-side door open and tires squealing and smoking as it pushes a truck through the intersection. Part of the front bumper on the sedan dangles off the frame as the car’s shrieking rear tires create a cloud of smoke during the encounter.

Zulalyan continued to pursue the truck down the street, eventually slamming into the side of the vehicle, the video shows.

An arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been made in connection with this incident, which occurred Monday evening in the area of Victory Blvd & Laurel Canyon.

Authorities said they received several 911 calls from the intersection.

Zulalyan remained at the scene and was arrested at 7 p.m. He was released from jail Tuesday after posting $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

“There was no denial,” LAPD Det. Dan Fournier told NBC. “He claimed there was a prior traffic collision and that our victim was running from that.”

However, Fournier said there was no evidence a crash had occurred before the encounter.

Court records indicate this is not Zulalyan’s first bad behavior behind the wheel. In 2018, a man with the same name and birth date pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation for exhibition of speed and was sentenced to probation, two days in jail and community labor. In 2013, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was sentenced to two years of probation and community labor, according to Los Angeles County court records.