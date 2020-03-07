Cruise passengers held on ship in Long Beach as patient gets coronavirus test

Officials are delaying the exit of passengers on the Carnival Panorama cruise ship docked in Long Beach as they awaits the results of a coronavirus test given to an ill passenger.

Long Beach city officials said on Twitter that a passenger aboard the cruise was taken to a local hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department and is being tested for the coronavirus.

The ship is docked at a Long Beach terminal, but “in an abundance of caution, [the CDC] has decided to hold passengers on board until the patient can be evaluated.” Siehara Kennedy, who is aboard the cruise ship, said passengers have been waiting more than three hours to disembark.

Passengers are not being isolated in their rooms and have been allowed to gather in the ship’s bars and casino, she said.

“There is a medical matter with a Carnival Panorama guest that caused authorities to suspend debarkation. The guest in question does not meet CDC criteria for coronavirus risk, but officials still have questions. Our shoreside medical team is in direct contact with authorities and we hope to debark shortly,” according to a Facebook post by the cruise director.