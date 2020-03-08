Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Coronavirus patient reported at Rancho Mirage hospital

A coronavirus patient at a Rancho Mirage hospital is in isolation.
(Health Protection Agency / Associated Press )
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
March 8, 2020
12:44 AM
Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage reported early Sunday it was treating a patient for a presumptive case of coronavirus.

The patient was tested by the Riverside County Public Health Department, according to the hospital. No further details were provided.

The hospital said the patient was in isolation and that its staff was taking appropriate precautions.

The news came as Los Angeles reported a 14th case of coronavirus. New cases were also reported Saturday in Madera, Santa Cruz and Fresno counties.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.
