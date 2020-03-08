Coronavirus patient reported at Rancho Mirage hospital

Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage reported early Sunday it was treating a patient for a presumptive case of coronavirus.

The patient was tested by the Riverside County Public Health Department, according to the hospital. No further details were provided.

The hospital said the patient was in isolation and that its staff was taking appropriate precautions.

The news came as Los Angeles reported a 14th case of coronavirus. New cases were also reported Saturday in Madera, Santa Cruz and Fresno counties.