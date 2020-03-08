Grand Princess cruise ship to dock in Oakland on Monday

The nearly 3,000 travelers stranded off the San Francisco coast on the Grand Princess cruise ship because of a coronavirus outbreak will dock in Oakland on Monday, giving sick passengers a chance to receive medical treatment after more than two weeks at sea.

Princess Cruises announced on Twitter that federal, state and local authorities have cleared the ship to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday at a “time to be determined.”

The cruise company said “guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization” will be taken off the ship first and taken to “medical facilities in California.”

At least 21 passengers on board the ship have confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus that originated late last year in China.

Other passengers will disembark and receive health screenings as directed by the California Office of Emergency Services, the company said. After the screenings, California residents will be taken to “a federally operated facility within California for testing and isolation,” and “non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states.”

Grand Princess crew members will remain on board for quarantine and treatment, the company said.

Princess Cruises initially stated that the docking would begin Sunday, then pushed it back to Monday after “further review by the state and federal authorities.”

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said some of the ship’s passengers will be sent to Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio.

“I believe the folks with symptoms are mostly staying in California,” Castro tweeted. “Check me on that but that’s my best understanding.”

The San Antonio Express-News reported that city officials had discussed quarantine plans with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Calls to the department and to Princess Cruises were not immediately returned.