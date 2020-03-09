Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Man is accused in fatal stabbing of teen and burying him in a shallow grave

Daniel Carrillo, 20, of Rohnert Park is accused of killing 18-year-old Kirk Kimberly and burying him in a shallow grave in 2016, authorities said.
(Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 9, 2020
12:35 PM
Authorities have arrested a man they say stabbed a Sonoma County teenager to death and buried him in a shallow grave more than three years ago.

Daniel Carrillo, 20, of Rohnert Park is accused of killing 18-year-old Kirk Kimberly, whose body was found on the campus of Sonoma State University on Nov. 2, 2016, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly, a resident of nearby Cotati, had been missing for more than two months before his body was unearthed by a university landscaper in an undeveloped, wooded area about 200 yards west of a parking lot.

Authorities said he had been stabbed multiple times.

Carrillo was booked into Sonoma County Jail on Feb. 28 after being interviewed by detectives, according to sheriff’s officials. At the time, he was being moved from the California Youth Authority in Stockton to the county for a separate case.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said he could not elaborate on Carrillo’s other case because it was a juvenile matter but said it is unrelated to Kimberly’s death.

Carrillo is being held without bail, Valencia said. Authorities did not say what led them to link him to Kimberly’s killing.

California
Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
