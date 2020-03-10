Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

ICE says no confirmed coronavirus among detainees, but four meet criteria for testing

The exterior of the ICE Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Calexico, Calif., in 2017.
The exterior of the ICE Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Calexico, Calif., in 2017.
(John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
12:27 PM
Share

There are currently no detainees in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody with confirmed coronavirus, but four have met criteria for testing, according to the federal agency.

ICE epidemiologists have been tracking the outbreak and “regularly updating infection prevention and control protocols, and issuing guidance to ICE Health Service Corps staff for the screening and management of potential exposure among detainees,” according to an agency spokesperson.

“ICE continues to incorporate CDC’s COVID-19 guidance, which is built upon the already established infectious disease monitoring and management protocols currently in use by the agency,” the spokesperson said.

“In addition, ICE is actively working with state and local health partners to determine if any detainee requires additional testing or monitoring to combat the spread of the virus.”

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Brittny Mejia
Follow Us
Brittny Mejia is a reporter on the Los Angeles Times’ Metro desk covering breaking news and stories on immigration and race. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement