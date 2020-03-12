Days of rain on tap for Southern California as storm system returns

After a mostly dry start to the year, March is shaping up to be the white knight of Southern California’s rainy season.

After a brief reprieve from wet weather in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, the slow-moving storm that sprinkled the region with rain earlier in the week is expected to return by Thursday afternoon, bringing more showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through Friday.

The system’s final tour through the area is expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain to the coasts and valleys and up to 3 inches in the San Gabriel Mountains. Thunderstorms also could produce brief heavy downpours, hail and waterspouts, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Any time we have this kind of pattern, there’s a possibility for some urban flooding,” Sirard said. “There’s also a potential for some mud and debris flows in recent burn areas.”

Though that storm is expected to clear out Friday, Sirard suggested not stowing the umbrellas yet.

A deep moisture layer lingering over the region could keep things damp through Saturday. Longer range models show another slow-moving storm creeping into Southern California from the north Sunday. The chilly system, which has the potential to bring several inches of rain, is also expected to drop snow levels to 4,000 feet.

The rain from that storm could linger through Wednesday, and another storm is expected to move into the area next Thursday, though it’s too early to tell how much rain it could bring, Sirard said.

“It’s almost like being in Seattle at this point,” he said.

Forecasters say the series of storms is just in time to help the region rebound from a parched January and February, usually the state’s wettest months.

A total of 0.04 inch of rain fell in downtown Los Angeles last month, placing it in a tie with February 1899 for the 10th-driest February on record . Downtown L.A. also had its fourth-driest combined January and February on record after just 0.36 inch fell during the first two months of 2020.

So far this month, downtown L.A. has received .31 inches of rain. Farther north, in Santa Barbara, precipitation totals have reached .79 inches this month, more than the area saw in January and February combined, weather service data show.

Forecasters and water managers say a “miracle March” may help bolster lackluster winter rain totals and help keep the state out of drought conditions.

“If the models pan out, one could say this is kind of a March miracle in terms of rainfall,” Sirard said. “It has the potential to vastly exceed what we saw in February. If that happens, it would go a long way to making up for a dry start to the year.”