California

Disney, other theme parks stay open as California urges ban on large gatherings

Knott’s Berry Farm remained open for business March 12, even after Gov. Gavin Newsom and health officials called for large gatherings to be canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
10:44 AM
It appeared to be business as usual for some Southern California theme parks Thursday morning, even as Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials recommended canceling gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state.

The advisory, which does not carry the force of law, stops short of asking Californians to change their work, travel or even some leisure habits. A document provided by the governor’s administration said the limit on large gatherings does “not apply to essential public transportation, airport travel or shopping at a store or mall.”

A spokesperson for Knott’s Berry Farm said Thursday morning that the Buena Park attraction “is aware of the new guidance issued by the state of California last night regarding large events based on the COVID-19 outbreak. Knott’s Berry Farm is open today as we understand and evaluate what this means for our park, our guests and our associates.”

When reached by phone Thursday morning, two separate Disneyland representatives declined to say whether the park was open, and two follow-up emails for comment were not immediately returned.

However, daily tickets were still available for purchase through the Disneyland smartphone app, and pictures posted to Instagram appeared to show people enjoying the park.

The happiest place on Earth ❤️

Earlier this week, the “Happiest Place on Earth” outlined the steps it was taking to keep its guests safe, including robust cleaning and sanitation procedures, training for employees and providing easily accessible hand-washing facilities.

The city of Anaheim said on its website it is closely watching the coronavirus outbreak in order to determine whether locations should be closed.

“We expect to see changes in Anaheim in coming days based on the [governor’s] policy,” officials said. “As a major visitor city, the guidelines cover Anaheim’s sports, entertainment, convention and other venues, as well as larger events.”

Inquiries to Six Flags Magic Mountain, Universal Studios Hollywood and Legoland California were not immediately returned Thursday morning.

California’s new guidelines broadly apply requirements that have been adopted in counties that are struggling to combat community spread of the coronavirus. Until now, the decision to implement such measures had been left to the discretion of county public health officials, who the governor previously said are best equipped to make decisions for their communities.

Public health experts say county health departments make the change when the virus spreads at a scale that makes it difficult to trace everyone who may have been exposed to the disease, allowing officials to focus resources on protecting hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities most at risk.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
