Coronavirus today: Deaths in China surpass 3,000

News about the novel coronavirus is moving quickly. This is Karen Kaplan, the science and medicine editor at Los Angeles Times. My colleagues and I will be bringing you daily updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world. We aim to keep you informed with the latest news about the outbreak, the best ways to protect yourself and your family, and what you need to know to plan ahead — without fueling hysteria or panic. Tell us how we’re doing and send us your questions here.