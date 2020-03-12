Manhattan Beach says it has two reported coronavirus cases

Manhattan Beach officials on Thursday said the city has has two reported coronavirus patients and expressed frustration about not learning of the cases earlier.

An individual called City Hall to inform officials of the diagnosis, according to a city press release. The caller said he or she and another person contracted coronavirus while traveling overseas.

City officials said they tried to get more information from L.A. County health officials but were told they would not confirm individual cases.

“This is very disturbing and seriously disappointing to say the least,” said Mayor Richard Montgomery. “Not being able to obtain information about COVID-19 cases in our own community is counterproductive to our common goal of protecting our residents.”

On Thursday, Los Angeles County confirmed three new cases. Two of the three have an unidentified source of exposure, further evidence of community spread. The third new case was a person who was exposed by a close contact who tested positive after attending a conference in Washington, D.C. One of the patients is hospitalized.

The additions bring the total number of cases in L.A County to 32, which includes four cases in Long Beach and one in Pasadena.

California has recorded 198 cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday, up from 177 the day before, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.