Police arrest man they allege sexually assaulted woman sleeping next to her boyfriend

Authorities have arrested a 43-year-old man they allege sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping next to her boyfriend, Riverside police said.

Jose Ivan Rodriguez was taken into custody Wednesday at his residence in Moreno Valley, police said. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary and sexual battery, but has since been released on $35,000 bail, authorities said.

Riverside police were called to an apartment in the 5800 block of Fair Isle Drive at about 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 11, police said in a statement.

Responding officers learned that someone had “entered the apartment and committed a sexual assault on a female resident while she slept,” police said. “This woke up the victim — who alerted her boyfriend sleeping next to her, which caused the suspect to run out of the apartment.”

Officers recovered material at the scene that they submitted to the crime lab for DNA processing. A sketch of the suspect was also made based on a description by the victim, authorities said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Det. Janet Ramos at (951) 826-8716 or jramos@riversideca.gov.