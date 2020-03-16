Officer fatally shoots woman attempting to stab her mother in Long Beach, police say

A woman who authorities say was attempting to stab her mother was shot and killed by police Sunday night in Long Beach.

Officers were first called to a residence in the 200 block of Molino Avenue about 9:40 p.m. in response to a family disturbance between a mother and her adult daughter. Officers initially determined that no crime had occurred and left the home, police said.

However, officers returned to the residence about 40 minutes later when the mother reported that her daughter was armed with a knife and was threatening her, police said. When authorities arrived at the home, they could hear an altercation occurring inside the residence.

An officer entered the home through a broken front window and saw the daughter armed with a utility knife attempting to stab her mother, police said. The officer opened fire and fatally wounded the armed woman, according to police.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.