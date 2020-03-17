California death toll from coronavirus rises to 11 amid extraordinary rules to slow spread

The coronavirus has claimed 11 lives in California as officials took extraordinary measures to try to slow the spread by shuttering businesses, demanding that older individuals stay home and trying to increase testing for the virus.

Nearly 400 people from across the state have tested positive for the coronavirus, but officials admit that is just a fraction of the real number. A lack of tests had made it impossible for officials to get a clear handle on the numbers or the spread.

L.A. County officials announced the closure of all bars, fitness centers and movie theaters and directed restaurants to move to takeout only. The directive applies to all 88 cities and unincorporated regions of the county, including Los Angeles, which issued a similar directive Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made a similar announcement Monday evening, asking all California restaurants to close their doors to dine-in customers and that gyms, health clubs and movie theaters should also shutter their operations.

Advertisement

“We’re asking people to shelter in place, to isolate at home,” Newsom said during an update broadcast on Facebook Live. “The point of gatherings is lost on all of us from a public safety and health perspective. So directing ... no gatherings … we think it’s very rational under these circumstances. Disruptive, I know, for some. But rational, we believe, in this moment.”

Shelter in place

Seven counties in the San Francisco Bay Area issued sweeping orders Monday that will force most businesses to close and residents to “shelter in place” inside their homes — the nation’s most stringent public health measures yet as state and local governments strain to rein in the coronavirus.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called Monday’s order a necessity, suggesting that the federal response to the COVID-19 virus had been too slow and that local governments needed to take bold action to slow the sometimes deadly virus.

While it is possible Southern California authorities will issue similar orders, for now the focus is on the Bay Area, home to the greatest number of cases with counties reporting three deaths in just the last two days.

Advertisement

The order was issued by public health officials in San Francisco and six other counties — Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Cruz, and also from the city of Berkeley. The actions affect nearly 7 million residents and thousands of businesses. It was scheduled to take effect at midnight Monday and remain in force until April 7.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said police are asking the public to voluntarily comply. While violation of the health order could be enforceable as a misdemeanor, “that is an absolute last resort,” Scott said. “This is not about a criminal justice approach to a public health issue.”

The orders recognized that homeless people would not be able to shelter in place and instead urged them “to find shelter” adding that “government agencies are urged to take steps needed to provide shelter for those individuals.”

More cases

Newsom announced, as of Monday, California had 392 confirmed cases, 57 more than reported on Sunday. The new confirmed cases include one homeless person in Santa Clara County.

Riverside County confirmed its first two deaths associated with COVID-19, two patients in the Coachella Valley.

“Sadly, these outcomes are expected as we face a serious challenge and continue to make the necessary decisions to protect the health of the community,” Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a statement.

Santa Clara County confirmed two additional deaths, bringing that county’s total to four. And Sacramento County confirmed one person had died, bringing its total to two deaths, both people who were older than 70 and had underlying health conditions.

Officials said that all hospitals were preparing for a surge in patients.

Advertisement

Twenty-five new cases were confirmed Monday, bringing L.A. County’s total to 94, according to county public health data. There have been 41 new cases in the county over the last 48 hours, and at least 15 of the cases are likely due to community transmission.

“Residents at this point must assume that there may be people who are infected everywhere in the county,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the L.A. County Department of Public Health director, said.

Schools struggle

Millions of families in Los Angeles and across the state were forced to adjust Monday to closed schools, child-care hassles, an uneven move to online learning and a strained social safety net — the education system fallout from an unprecedented effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

L.A. Unified announced more bad news: District officials late on Monday canceled their innovative effort to offer child-care, counseling and learning materials at 40 new family resource centers, citing health risks.

Instead, 60 “grab-and-go” food centers will be available for school families.

With about 85% of California students out of school, many districts in the state were trying to move toward online education — an especially tall order in a state where 60% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals because they are members of low-income households. In Los Angeles public schools the number is even higher, at 80%; in Compton it’s at 83%; Pomona, 89%.

Besides the potential for hungry children, in Los Angeles, for instance, this poverty also means that one-quarter of families do not have broadband service and additional families lack adequate data plans or computers needed to support online learning, said LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner.

