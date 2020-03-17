School closures: L.A. Unified mobilizes to feed hungry kids despite coronavirus

The Los Angeles school district on Tuesday was ramping up “grab and go” food services to help feed more than half a million children displaced by the closing of schools due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting on Wednesday, parents and students can pick up food at 60 sites scattered throughout the nation’s second-largest school district. A complete list and map of locations in Los Angeles and information about other resources have been published on the district website.

More than 85% of school districts in California have been closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the top 25 largest districts serving millions of students. Teachers in most closed schools are trying to continue instruction through online coursework and extended homework assignments. L.A. Unified also has partnered with PBS SoCal to provide expanded educational programming.

Districts have continued classes with online learning and sent home worksheets. But meeting a critical basic need — feeding hungry children — has been a priority in these first days of closures.

Advertisement

How will the distribution work?

Volunteers will provide up to two packaged meals per person between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. starting on Wednesday.

Most, if not all, of the locations are expected to be drive-throughs, where passengers will remain in their cars. Volunteer workers will slide food packages across a table into an open car window, said teachers union president Alex Caputo-Pearl, who has briefed his members on the process.

The table between the car and worker is intended to provide “distancing” between people to limit the possibility of coronavirus transmission from one person to another.

One training site for workers on Tuesday was taking place at Liechty Middle School near downtown, where L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner had scheduled a Tuesday afternoon visit to see preparations in progress.



Advertisement

What are the challenges?

The district said it does not know how many people will show up for meals. The school district typically serves a million meals a day.

On a normal school day, students can eat breakfast and lunch on campus and, through special programs, some receive take-home dinners. About 18,000 district students are classified as homeless. The district serves more than 600,000 students — preschoolers through 12th grade, as well as children in independently operated charter schools.

About four in five students qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch because they are part of a low-income household.

Other school systems, including Pomona Unified, also have set up operations to feed students.

