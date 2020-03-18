Photos | Life in the Southland with the threat of coronavirus

The Southland has taken extraordinary measures this week to stop dine-in restaurant eating, close gyms and movie theaters, and ban or limit all gatherings to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Most parts of Southern California measures were not as stringent as those imposed in 10 counties in the
and Central California, which asked residents to Bay Area and stay home as much as possible in the coming weeks. shelter in place
The coronavirus outbreak has killed 13 people across California, including three people in the Coachella Valley in Riverside County — all over the age of 70, with two of them having underlying health conditions — and one person in Los Angeles County, a non-California resident in her 60s with underlying health issues.
Here’s a visual look at how life has changed in the southland.
Dr. Mark V. Morocco oversees testing at UCLA Medical Center where people can drive up and get tested if they have the symptoms. Morocco listens to a female patient’s lungs through the car window.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Alake Ilegbameh says ‘May God continue to bless you’ over and over again as he’s driving his three school age children while he picks up food kits from LAUSD ‘Grab and Go’ at Dorsey High in Los Angeles.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Michael Ray, 11, plays with a ball before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
An employee of the Trader Joe’s store in Monrovia tells customers waiting in line that it would open doors to everyone at 9:00am, not only senior citizens. Some grocery outlets were offering special morning hours of shopping to accommodate older residents.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
HOPICS outreach worker Ralph Gomez tosses a clipboard for a signature to homeless client Davis Soto, right, taking care to stay at least six feet away during outreach in Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Don Whitaker has had no customers at his Island Renters buisness on Catalina. He said an a typical day, all of his carts would be rented.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Emma Bradley, left, and her husband, Samuel Bradley, of Palmdale are walking up the ramp to catch the Metrolink in Union Sation in Los Angeles.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Seniors line up outside Gelson’s Market in Manhattan Beach. The store is doing a “seniors shopping hour” where seniors can go grocery shopping before anybody else. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Surrounded by social distancing signs on seats, Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. Undersheriff Bob Peterson listens to Orange County Health Care Agency Director addresses the Orange County supervisors during a discussion on the county’s latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Dustin Chupurdy brought a chair to be comfortable while waiting in line early morning at Costco in Hawthorne.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Signs on freeways around Los Angeles read “COVID - 19 LESS IS MORE AVOID GATHERINGS.”
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Lydia Alvisures keeps six feet from the others waiting in line at the Unite Here Local 11 food bank Tuesday. Her daughter works at a clinic, and Alvisures watches her five children.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Kevin Ezeh, protected with face mask and gloves, addresses Los Angeles City council meeting standing under a tent erected outside city hall amid the threats of the novel coronavirus.
(Irfan Khan/Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A child looks at movie posters inside the lobby of the Arclight movie theater In Manhattan Beach. The industry is taking big losses as coronavirus spreads, with blockbusters like the latest James Bond movie and Fast and the Furios installments, being postponed indefinitely.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)