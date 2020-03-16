How the San Francisco Bay Area coronavirus ‘shelter in place’ order works

Six of the most populous San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Here’s how it works.

Why it’s being done

The San Francisco Bay Area is the hardest hit region in California with regards to coronavirus cases. More than 250 cases have been reported in the six Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

In Santa Clara County alone, more than 45 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus cases. Officials expect the number of cases to worsen.

Officials say slowing the spread of the virus is urgent to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed. Older adults and those with underlying medical conditions are most at risk for critical illness, with their bodies unable to fight off a viral infection of the lungs that can result in a failure to breathe on their own, septic shock and multiple organ failure.

“Some individuals who contract the COVID-19 virus have no symptoms or have mild symptoms, which means they may not be aware they carry the virus,” the order said. “Because even people without symptoms can transmit the disease, and because evidence shows the disease is easily spread, gatherings can result in preventable transmission of the virus.”

What does the order say?

Officials are directing the public to stay at home as much as possible, with certain exceptions, like to go out and get food at supermarkets, pick up prescriptions at the pharmacy, buy gas, go to the bank and check up on relatives.

San Francisco coronavirus health order (March 16, 2020)

Alameda County coronavirus health order (March 16, 2020)

You can go for a walk and walk your dog and go on a hike with people in your household, and even with someone else, if you stay six feet away from that person, Dr. Grant Colfax, the San Francisco director of health, said at a press conference.

Other certain essential activities are exempt, like essential government and business services or essential public infrastructure construction, like housing. Essential activities are defined below.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. It’ll continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 7, unless rescinded earlier or extended.

What kinds of businesses are now ordered closed?

All bars and nightclubs

Gyms and recreation facilities

Essential businesses are urged to remain open. A list of them are below.

Are restaurants and cafes ordered closed?

Restaurants and cafes can remain open for takeout and delivery.

How big can gatherings be now?

All public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single household or living unit are now banned, with certain exceptions listed below.

What kind of travel is banned?

All travel, including by car and public transit, is banned except for essential travel or essential activities, as defined below. Public transit riders should try to stay six feet away from others.

What about homeless people?

Homeless people are not subject to this order but are urged to find shelter.

What are essential activities that are still allowed to occur?

To do things essential to health and safety of the household, including pets, like getting medical supplies, visiting a clinic or hospital, or obtaining supplies to work from home.

To obtain needed services or supplies, like buying groceries.

To engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking or running, while keeping six feet away from others.

To do work defined as essential business, defined below.

To care for a family member or pet in another household.

To continue working for a healthcare operations, like a hospital, clinic, dentist’s office, pharmacy, pharmaceutical and biotech company, a healthcare facility, healthcare supplier, home healthcare service, mental health providers, veterinary office or other related services.

To continue working for construction projects needed for essential infrastructure, such as building housing, airport operations, and work on water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection, internet, and telecom systems.

To continue working as first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, court personnel, and law enforcement. Anyone needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for health, safety and welfare of the public are exempt.

People at high-risk for severe illness, like the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are risk are urged to remain at home except as needed to seek medical care.

If you go out, what are you supposed to do?

Stay six feet away from other people — the distance at which virus-infected saliva can travel in someone’s cough or sneeze; wash hands for with soap and water for at least 20 seconds often or use hand sanitizer; cover coughs and sneezes; stop shaking hands; Other than health care workers and other essential workers, if you have a medical condition that puts you at risk for serious complications for the coronavirus, stay at home; For employers, take all steps needed to allow workers to work from home to the extent possible.

What are essential businesses under this order?